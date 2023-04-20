Needham Reiterates Alphatec Holdings (ATEC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.12% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Alphatec Holdings is $19.84. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $23.62. The average price target represents an increase of 21.12% from its latest reported closing price of $16.38.

The projected annual revenue for Alphatec Holdings is $420MM, an increase of 19.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.02.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 26.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATEC by 83.38% over the last quarter.

Hrt Financial holds 198K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 21K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

Brown Brothers Harriman holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blair William holds 38K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 340 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alphatec Holdings. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 7.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATEC is 0.27%, an increase of 6.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.55% to 62,545K shares. The put/call ratio of ATEC is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

Alphatec Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC), through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery through clinical distinction. ATEC's Organic Innovation Machine is focused on developing new approaches that integrate seamlessly with the SafeOp Neural InformatiX System to safely and reproducibly treat spine's various pathologies and achieve the goals of spine surgery. Alphatec's ultimate vision is to be the Standard Bearer in Spine.

