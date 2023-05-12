Needham Reiterates Allegro Microsystems (ALGM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Allegro Microsystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.89% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Allegro Microsystems is 49.25. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $56.70. The average price target represents an increase of 27.89% from its latest reported closing price of 38.51.

The projected annual revenue for Allegro Microsystems is 1,042MM, an increase of 7.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 632 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allegro Microsystems. This is an increase of 184 owner(s) or 41.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALGM is 0.38%, an increase of 6.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.05% to 121,896K shares. The put/call ratio of ALGM is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oep Capital Advisors holds 22,629K shares representing 11.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 3,952K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,051K shares, representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGM by 31.30% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,907K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,352K shares, representing an increase of 14.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGM by 45.72% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,022K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,041K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGM by 81.45% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,794K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,104K shares, representing a decrease of 11.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGM by 14.93% over the last quarter.

Allegro Microsystems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Allegro MicroSystems is redefining the future of sensing and power technologies. From green energy to advanced mobility and motion control systems, its team is passionate about developing intelligent solutions that move the world forward and give its customers a competitive edge. With global engineering, manufacturing and support, Allegro is a trusted partner to both large enterprises and regional market leaders worldwide.

