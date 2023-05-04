Needham Reiterates Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.93% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Advanced Energy Industries is 109.27. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $119.70. The average price target represents an increase of 24.93% from its latest reported closing price of 87.46.

The projected annual revenue for Advanced Energy Industries is 1,741MM, a decrease of 7.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.24.

Advanced Energy Industries Declares $0.10 Dividend

On April 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 22, 2023 will receive the payment on June 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

At the current share price of $87.46 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.46%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.58%, the lowest has been 0.33%, and the highest has been 1.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.74 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 660 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advanced Energy Industries. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 3.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEIS is 0.25%, an increase of 2.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.11% to 46,120K shares. The put/call ratio of AEIS is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,877K shares representing 7.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,910K shares, representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEIS by 454.11% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,770K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,731K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEIS by 2.26% over the last quarter.

SLMCX - Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund holds 1,672K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,750K shares, representing a decrease of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEIS by 3.89% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 1,623K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,823K shares, representing a decrease of 12.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEIS by 38.18% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,535K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,557K shares, representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEIS by 0.29% over the last quarter.

Advanced Energy Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Advanced Energy is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions for mission-critical applications and processes. AE's power solutions enable customer innovation in complex applications for a wide range of industries including semiconductor equipment, industrial, manufacturing, telecommunications, data center computing and healthcare. With engineering know-how and responsive service and support around the globe, the company builds collaborative partnerships to meet technology advances, propel growth for its customers and innovate the future of power. Advanced Energy has devoted more than three decades to perfecting power for its global customers and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, USA.

