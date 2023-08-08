Needham Reiterates ADTRAN Holdings (ADTN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of ADTRAN Holdings (NASDAQ:ADTN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 91.86% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for ADTRAN Holdings is 14.02. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 91.86% from its latest reported closing price of 7.31.

The projected annual revenue for ADTRAN Holdings is 1,573MM, an increase of 16.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.29.

ADTRAN Holdings Declares $0.09 Dividend

On May 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 23, 2023 received the payment on June 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the current share price of $7.31 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.92%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.60%, the lowest has been 1.44%, and the highest has been 6.46%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.88 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 2.64 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in ADTRAN Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADTN is 1.12%, an increase of 83.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.48% to 167K shares. The put/call ratio of ADTN is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWH Capital holds 94K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares, representing an increase of 39.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADTN by 105.76% over the last quarter.

ADKSX - Adirondack Small Cap Fund holds 72K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing an increase of 36.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADTN by 4.21% over the last quarter.

Huntington National Bank holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ADTRAN Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ADTRAN, Inc. is a provider of telecommunications networking equipment and internetworking products. Its headquarters are in Huntsville, Alabama. The company is ISO 9001 and TL9000 certified.

