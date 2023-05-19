Needham Reiterates ADTRAN Holdings (ADTN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of ADTRAN Holdings (NASDAQ:ADTN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.21% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for ADTRAN Holdings is 14.02. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 61.21% from its latest reported closing price of 8.70.

The projected annual revenue for ADTRAN Holdings is 1,573MM, an increase of 31.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.29.

ADTRAN Holdings Declares $0.09 Dividend

On May 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 23, 2023 will receive the payment on June 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the current share price of $8.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.14%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.54%, the lowest has been 1.44%, and the highest has been 6.46%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.84 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.90 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.80. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in ADTRAN Holdings. This is a decrease of 120 owner(s) or 96.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADTN is 0.71%, an increase of 261.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.09% to 46K shares. The put/call ratio of ADTN is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ADKSX - Adirondack Small Cap Fund holds 46K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 4.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADTN by 11.93% over the last quarter.

Huntington National Bank holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ADTRAN Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ADTRAN, Inc. is a provider of telecommunications networking equipment and internetworking products. Its headquarters are in Huntsville, Alabama. The company is ISO 9001 and TL9000 certified.

