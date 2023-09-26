Needham Reiterates AdTheorent Holding (ADTH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of AdTheorent Holding (NASDAQ:ADTH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 241.44% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for AdTheorent Holding is 4.03. The forecasts range from a low of 2.78 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 241.44% from its latest reported closing price of 1.18.

The projected annual revenue for AdTheorent Holding is 172MM, an increase of 7.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in AdTheorent Holding. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 27.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADTH is 0.13%, a decrease of 15.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.01% to 16,530K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Corbin Capital Partners holds 2,872K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,556K shares, representing a decrease of 23.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADTH by 11.79% over the last quarter.

Whetstone Capital Advisors holds 2,786K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 528K shares, representing an increase of 81.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADTH by 278.05% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,059K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company.

CSMIX - Columbia Small Cap Value Fund I holds 1,669K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company.

Caz Investments holds 1,466K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

