Needham Reiterates AdTheorent Holding (ADTH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 14, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of AdTheorent Holding (NASDAQ:ADTH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 207.56% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for AdTheorent Holding is 4.03. The forecasts range from a low of 2.78 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 207.56% from its latest reported closing price of 1.31.

The projected annual revenue for AdTheorent Holding is 172MM, an increase of 4.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in AdTheorent Holding. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 5.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADTH is 0.16%, an increase of 52.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.45% to 13,313K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Corbin Capital Partners holds 3,556K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Caz Investments holds 1,466K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,461K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADTH by 15.40% over the last quarter.

Palantir Technologies holds 924K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,091K shares, representing a decrease of 18.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADTH by 84.11% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 720K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 637K shares, representing an increase of 11.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADTH by 20.22% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 665K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 628K shares, representing an increase of 5.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADTH by 0.33% over the last quarter.

