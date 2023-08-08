Needham Reiterates ACM Research Inc - (ACMR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Needham reiterated coverage of ACM Research Inc - (NASDAQ:ACMR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.44% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for ACM Research Inc - is 19.81. The forecasts range from a low of 12.83 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 46.44% from its latest reported closing price of 13.53.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ACM Research Inc - is 423MM, a decrease of 8.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 272 funds or institutions reporting positions in ACM Research Inc -. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACMR is 0.09%, an increase of 33.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.02% to 33,590K shares. The put/call ratio of ACMR is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 2,201K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,201K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACMR by 65.10% over the last quarter.

Citigroup holds 1,763K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,763K shares, representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACMR by 37.83% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,335K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,844K shares, representing a decrease of 38.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACMR by 13.90% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,331K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,295K shares, representing an increase of 2.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACMR by 44.01% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,039K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,112K shares, representing a decrease of 6.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACMR by 48.20% over the last quarter.

ACM Research Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. The Company is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.