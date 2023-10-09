Needham Maintains VIZIO Holding Corp - (VZIO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 9, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of VIZIO Holding Corp - (NYSE:VZIO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 118.62% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for VIZIO Holding Corp - is 11.39. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 118.62% from its latest reported closing price of 5.21.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for VIZIO Holding Corp - is 1,943MM, an increase of 12.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 243 funds or institutions reporting positions in VIZIO Holding Corp -. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 7.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VZIO is 0.04%, a decrease of 28.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.13% to 53,933K shares. The put/call ratio of VZIO is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,374K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,055K shares, representing a decrease of 49.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZIO by 53.19% over the last quarter.

HFMCX - THE HARTFORD MIDCAP FUND holds 4,928K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,799K shares, representing an increase of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VZIO by 13.17% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 3,797K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,793K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VZIO by 41.61% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 2,605K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,056K shares, representing an increase of 21.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZIO by 10.84% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 2,294K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,288K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VZIO by 27.20% over the last quarter.

VIZIO Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vizio Holding Corp. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures consumer electronics such as smart TVs, sound bars, and smartcast operating systems. Vizio Holding serves customers worldwide.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.