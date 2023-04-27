Needham Maintains Vicor (VICR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 26, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.06% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vicor is 58.82. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 35.06% from its latest reported closing price of 43.55.

The projected annual revenue for Vicor is 468MM, an increase of 14.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 483 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vicor. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VICR is 0.18%, a decrease of 12.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.96% to 23,180K shares. The put/call ratio of VICR is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,025K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,211K shares, representing a decrease of 58.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VICR by 46.44% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 1,653K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 696K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 688K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 653K shares, representing an increase of 5.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VICR by 16.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 687K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 674K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VICR by 14.42% over the last quarter.

Vicor Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products to the power systems market, including enterprise and high performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, vehicles and transportation, and aerospace and defense electronics.

