Needham Maintains Viasat (VSAT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.28% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Viasat is 52.63. The forecasts range from a low of 34.34 to a high of $69.30. The average price target represents an increase of 72.28% from its latest reported closing price of 30.55.

The projected annual revenue for Viasat is 3,278MM, an increase of 18.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 509 funds or institutions reporting positions in Viasat. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSAT is 0.29%, an increase of 14.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 41.83% to 94,971K shares. The put/call ratio of VSAT is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baupost Group holds 16,289K shares representing 13.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 11,357K shares representing 9.15% ownership of the company.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 11,357K shares representing 9.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,571K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company.

Fpr Partners holds 4,443K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,725K shares, representing a decrease of 6.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSAT by 5.29% over the last quarter.

Viasat Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. For more than 30 years, Viasat has helped shape how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate. Today, the Company is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, secure, affordable, fast connections to impact people's lives anywhere they are-on the ground, in the air or at sea.

