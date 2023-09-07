Needham Maintains Verint Systems (VRNT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 7, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.41% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Verint Systems is 47.36. The forecasts range from a low of 40.40 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 53.41% from its latest reported closing price of 30.87.

The projected annual revenue for Verint Systems is 966MM, an increase of 8.73%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 474 funds or institutions reporting positions in Verint Systems. This is a decrease of 28 owner(s) or 5.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRNT is 0.21%, a decrease of 6.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.31% to 76,872K shares. The put/call ratio of VRNT is 1.20, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 5,432K shares representing 8.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,630K shares, representing a decrease of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRNT by 27.50% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 4,125K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,781K shares, representing a decrease of 15.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRNT by 20.81% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 3,939K shares representing 6.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,056K shares, representing a decrease of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRNT by 17.27% over the last quarter.

RGM Capital holds 2,969K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,734K shares, representing an increase of 7.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRNT by 4.45% over the last quarter.

Cardinal Capital Management holds 2,466K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,685K shares, representing a decrease of 8.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRNT by 7.39% over the last quarter.

Verint Systems Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Verint® is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence® solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization and cyber intelligence. Today, over 10,000 organizations in more than 180 countries-including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100-count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions.

