Needham Maintains Valens Semiconductor - Equity Warrant (VLN.WS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2025, Needham maintained coverage of Valens Semiconductor - Equity Warrant (NYSE:VLN.WS) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valens Semiconductor - Equity Warrant. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VLN.WS is 0.01%, an increase of 296.18%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.28% to 2,521K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LMR Partners LLP holds 1,022K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,017K shares , representing an increase of 0.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VLN.WS by 51.48% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 447K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management holds 350K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Kepos Capital holds 333K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MMCAP International Inc. SPC holds 214K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.