Needham Maintains Vacasa Inc - (VCSA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Vacasa Inc - (NASDAQ:VCSA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 201.75% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vacasa Inc - is 2.17. The forecasts range from a low of 0.91 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 201.75% from its latest reported closing price of 0.72.

The projected annual revenue for Vacasa Inc - is 1,347MM, an increase of 12.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 210 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vacasa Inc -. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 7.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VCSA is 0.14%, an increase of 42.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.12% to 176,252K shares. The put/call ratio of VCSA is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 62,474K shares representing 26.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Riverwood Capital Management holds 23,056K shares representing 9.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adams Street Partners holds 18,765K shares representing 7.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Comprehensive Financial Management holds 5,447K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 4,684K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,975K shares, representing a decrease of 27.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VCSA by 45.82% over the last quarter.

Vacasa Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vacasa is the leading vacation rental management platform in North America, transforming the vacation rental experience by integrating purpose-built technology with expert local and national teams. Homeowners enjoy earning significant incremental income on one of their most valuable assets, delivered by the company’s unmatched technology that adjusts rates in real time to maximize revenue. Guests can relax comfortably in Vacasa’s 35,000+ homes across more than 400 destinations in North America, Belize and Costa Rica, knowing that 24/7 support is just a phone call away. In addition to enabling guests to search, discover and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App, Vacasa provides valuable, professionally managed inventory to top channel partners, including Airbnb, Booking.com and Vrbo.

