Needham Maintains Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 29, 2025, Needham maintained coverage of Ultra Clean Holdings (NasdaqGS:UCTT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.82% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ultra Clean Holdings is $31.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 6.82% from its latest reported closing price of $29.84 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ultra Clean Holdings is 2,307MM, an increase of 9.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 502 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ultra Clean Holdings. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UCTT is 0.12%, an increase of 1.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.92% to 53,672K shares. The put/call ratio of UCTT is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Shapiro Capital Management holds 4,145K shares representing 9.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,083K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCTT by 14.06% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 2,754K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,946K shares , representing an increase of 29.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCTT by 26.33% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,696K shares representing 5.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,784K shares , representing a decrease of 3.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCTT by 1.23% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,914K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,682K shares , representing an increase of 12.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCTT by 90.87% over the last quarter.

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,786K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,257K shares , representing an increase of 29.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCTT by 46.35% over the last quarter.

