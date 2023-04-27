Needham Maintains Ultra Clean Hldgs (UCTT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Ultra Clean Hldgs (NASDAQ:UCTT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.01% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ultra Clean Hldgs is 36.38. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 29.01% from its latest reported closing price of 28.20.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ultra Clean Hldgs is 2,112MM, a decrease of 5.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 513 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ultra Clean Hldgs. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UCTT is 0.17%, an increase of 0.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.46% to 43,912K shares. The put/call ratio of UCTT is 0.35, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,372K shares representing 7.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,323K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCTT by 18.83% over the last quarter.

Shapiro Capital Management holds 1,881K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,068K shares, representing a decrease of 9.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCTT by 5.28% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 1,383K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,422K shares, representing a decrease of 2.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCTT by 15.18% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,315K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,278K shares, representing an increase of 2.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UCTT by 22.30% over the last quarter.

Divisar Capital Management holds 1,099K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,295K shares, representing a decrease of 17.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UCTT by 9.22% over the last quarter.

Ultra Clean Hldgs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping and component manufacturing, and tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California.

See all Ultra Clean Hldgs regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.