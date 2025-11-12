Needham Maintains TTM Technologies (TTMI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2025, Needham maintained coverage of TTM Technologies (NasdaqGS:TTMI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.69% Downside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for TTM Technologies is $64.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.69% from its latest reported closing price of $67.87 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TTM Technologies is 2,907MM, an increase of 4.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 725 funds or institutions reporting positions in TTM Technologies. This is an increase of 84 owner(s) or 13.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTMI is 0.26%, an increase of 14.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.07% to 134,703K shares. The put/call ratio of TTMI is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,066K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,301K shares , representing a decrease of 3.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTMI by 89.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,127K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,101K shares , representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTMI by 79.07% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,557K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,549K shares , representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTMI by 5.59% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,500K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,696K shares , representing a decrease of 7.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTMI by 86.33% over the last quarter.

VITAX - Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,456K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,400K shares , representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTMI by 22.60% over the last quarter.

