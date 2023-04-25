Needham Maintains Tenable Holdings (TENB) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.83% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Tenable Holdings is 53.04. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 16.83% from its latest reported closing price of 45.40.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Tenable Holdings is 835MM, an increase of 17.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 592 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tenable Holdings. This is a decrease of 52 owner(s) or 8.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TENB is 0.37%, an increase of 2.46%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.78% to 113,901K shares. The put/call ratio of TENB is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Greenvale Capital LLP holds 5,247K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,900K shares, representing an increase of 25.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 27.61% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 4,070K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,775K shares, representing an increase of 7.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 8.30% over the last quarter.

CIBR - First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF holds 3,692K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,397K shares, representing an increase of 7.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 24.81% over the last quarter.

RGM Capital holds 3,533K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,126K shares, representing an increase of 11.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 11.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,446K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,318K shares, representing an increase of 3.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TENB by 5.12% over the last quarter.

Tenable Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tenable® is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world's first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies.

See all Tenable Holdings regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.