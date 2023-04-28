Needham Maintains Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.35% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Teledyne Technologies is 506.94. The forecasts range from a low of 461.57 to a high of $559.65. The average price target represents an increase of 23.35% from its latest reported closing price of 410.99.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Teledyne Technologies is 5,738MM, an increase of 3.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1247 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teledyne Technologies. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 1.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDY is 0.39%, an increase of 28.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.05% to 50,507K shares. The put/call ratio of TDY is 1.92, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,876K shares representing 12.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,537K shares, representing an increase of 22.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDY by 50.69% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,718K shares representing 5.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,657K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDY by 16.40% over the last quarter.

Select Equity Group holds 2,266K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,381K shares, representing a decrease of 5.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDY by 21.61% over the last quarter.

PRGFX - T. Rowe Price Growth Stock Fund holds 1,638K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,362K shares, representing an increase of 16.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDY by 50.16% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 1,446K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 876K shares, representing an increase of 39.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDY by 100.23% over the last quarter.

Teledyne Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe.

See all Teledyne Technologies regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.