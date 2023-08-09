Needham Maintains Techtarget (TTGT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Techtarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.51% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Techtarget is 35.55. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 21.51% from its latest reported closing price of 29.26.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Techtarget is 312MM, an increase of 17.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 443 funds or institutions reporting positions in Techtarget. This is a decrease of 40 owner(s) or 8.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTGT is 0.10%, a decrease of 27.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.27% to 30,990K shares. The put/call ratio of TTGT is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,942K shares representing 6.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,999K shares, representing a decrease of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTGT by 22.64% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,875K shares representing 6.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,038K shares, representing a decrease of 8.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTGT by 28.66% over the last quarter.

Trigran Investments holds 1,361K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 380K shares, representing an increase of 72.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTGT by 9.86% over the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 1,345K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,346K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTGT by 21.80% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 1,212K shares representing 4.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,262K shares, representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTGT by 3.22% over the last quarter.

Techtarget Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies' information technology needs. By understanding these buyers' content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world. TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.