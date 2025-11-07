Needham Maintains Teads Holding (TEAD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Needham maintained coverage of Teads Holding (NasdaqGS:TEAD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 323.71% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Teads Holding is $3.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 323.71% from its latest reported closing price of $0.73 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 253 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teads Holding. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 6.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TEAD is 0.11%, an increase of 26.97%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.17% to 27,459K shares. The put/call ratio of TEAD is 2.86, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Value Base holds 5,752K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,352K shares , representing an increase of 6.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEAD by 32.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,346K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Meros Investment Management holds 1,234K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,005K shares , representing an increase of 18.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEAD by 34.04% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 960K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,049K shares , representing a decrease of 9.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEAD by 38.54% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 931K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 832K shares , representing an increase of 10.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TEAD by 64.78% over the last quarter.

