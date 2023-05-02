Needham Maintains Symbotic Inc - (SYM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Symbotic Inc - (NASDAQ:SYM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.03% Downside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Symbotic Inc - is 17.54. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 25.03% from its latest reported closing price of 23.40.

The projected annual revenue for Symbotic Inc - is 946MM, an increase of 5.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in Symbotic Inc -. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 42.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYM is 0.45%, a decrease of 16.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.31% to 36,210K shares. The put/call ratio of SYM is 0.77, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SB Global Advisors holds 20,000K shares representing 33.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SVF Sponsor III holds 9,090K shares representing 15.10% ownership of the company.

Softbank Group holds 2,000K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Navis Wealth Advisors holds 755K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 650K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,023K shares, representing a decrease of 57.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYM by 36.35% over the last quarter.

