Needham Maintains Stratasys (SSYS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 50.57% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stratasys is 19.89. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 50.57% from its latest reported closing price of 13.21.

The projected annual revenue for Stratasys is 669MM, an increase of 6.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 267 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stratasys. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSYS is 0.28%, an increase of 41.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.03% to 49,449K shares. The put/call ratio of SSYS is 1.91, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 3,982K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,883K shares, representing an increase of 2.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSYS by 6.44% over the last quarter.

Phoenix Holdings holds 3,938K shares representing 5.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,838K shares, representing an increase of 2.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSYS by 25.75% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 3,067K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,176K shares, representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SSYS by 0.56% over the last quarter.

POGRX - PRIMECAP Odyssey Growth Fund holds 1,950K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,683K shares, representing an increase of 13.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSYS by 23.25% over the last quarter.

Douglas Lane & Associates holds 1,586K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,607K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSYS by 2.97% over the last quarter.

Stratasys Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world's leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

