Needham Maintains Stoke Therapeutics (STOK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, Needham maintained coverage of Stoke Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:STOK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.37% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Stoke Therapeutics is $24.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.37% from its latest reported closing price of $29.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Stoke Therapeutics is 27MM, a decrease of 86.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 302 funds or institutions reporting positions in Stoke Therapeutics. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 5.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STOK is 0.48%, an increase of 7.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.44% to 69,597K shares. The put/call ratio of STOK is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lynx1 Capital Management holds 5,405K shares representing 9.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,292K shares , representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STOK by 40.61% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 5,124K shares representing 9.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 4,634K shares representing 8.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 4,376K shares representing 7.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,486K shares , representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STOK by 87.47% over the last quarter.

Skorpios Trust holds 3,256K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,906K shares , representing a decrease of 112.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STOK by 0.08% over the last quarter.

