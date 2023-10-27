Needham Maintains SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of SS&C Technologies Holdings (NASDAQ:SSNC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.37% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for SS&C Technologies Holdings is 67.42. The forecasts range from a low of 55.55 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 36.37% from its latest reported closing price of 49.44.

The projected annual revenue for SS&C Technologies Holdings is 5,583MM, an increase of 2.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.09.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Declares $0.24 Dividend

On August 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.96 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 1, 2023 received the payment on September 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $49.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.94%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.02%, the lowest has been 0.60%, and the highest has been 1.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.32 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 2.91 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.71%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 956 funds or institutions reporting positions in SS&C Technologies Holdings. This is a decrease of 55 owner(s) or 5.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SSNC is 0.43%, an increase of 4.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.84% to 249,293K shares. The put/call ratio of SSNC is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 14,929K shares representing 6.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,837K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSNC by 207.51% over the last quarter.

Pzena Investment Management holds 14,032K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,983K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSNC by 6.46% over the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 8,631K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,668K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSNC by 2.48% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 8,252K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,375K shares, representing a decrease of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSNC by 165.27% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 7,848K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,341K shares, representing an increase of 6.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SSNC by 10.23% over the last quarter.

SS&C Technologies Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the Unancial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has o ces around the world. Some 18,000 Enancial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market rms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

