Needham Maintains Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - Depositary Receipt (SIMO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 3, 2025, Needham maintained coverage of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:SIMO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.54% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - Depositary Receipt is $102.57/share. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $136.50. The average price target represents an increase of 4.54% from its latest reported closing price of $98.11 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - Depositary Receipt is 951MM, an increase of 19.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 329 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 10.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIMO is 0.62%, an increase of 20.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.85% to 34,233K shares. The put/call ratio of SIMO is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Reinhart Partners holds 1,501K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,472K shares , representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIMO by 22.46% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,310K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,258K shares , representing an increase of 3.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIMO by 13.10% over the last quarter.

Frontier Capital Management Co holds 1,281K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 595K shares , representing an increase of 53.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIMO by 171.10% over the last quarter.

Pertento Partners LLP holds 1,259K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,209K shares , representing an increase of 3.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIMO by 32.31% over the last quarter.

Lord, Abbett & Co. holds 1,249K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,266K shares , representing a decrease of 1.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIMO by 32.38% over the last quarter.

