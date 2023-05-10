Needham Maintains Silicon Motion Technology Corp - ADR (SIMO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Silicon Motion Technology Corp - ADR (NASDAQ:SIMO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.63% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Silicon Motion Technology Corp - ADR is 91.12. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 53.63% from its latest reported closing price of 59.31.

The projected annual revenue for Silicon Motion Technology Corp - ADR is 1,033MM, an increase of 24.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.92.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 267 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silicon Motion Technology Corp - ADR. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 6.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIMO is 0.53%, an increase of 6.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.80% to 23,405K shares. The put/call ratio of SIMO is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 1,845K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,399K shares, representing an increase of 24.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIMO by 27.24% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,136K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,089K shares, representing an increase of 4.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIMO by 2.69% over the last quarter.

Sand Grove Capital Management LLP holds 1,061K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,003K shares, representing an increase of 5.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIMO by 4.92% over the last quarter.

Antara Capital holds 950K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 556K shares, representing an increase of 41.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIMO by 80.36% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 855K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 978K shares, representing a decrease of 14.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIMO by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Silicon Motion Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Silicon Motion is the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices and the merchant leader in supplying SSD controllers. Silicon Motion has the broadest portfolio of controller technologies and our controllers are widely used in storage products such as SSDs and eMMC+UFS devices, which are found in data centers, PCs, smartphones, and commercial and industrial applications. Silicon Motion has shipped over six billion NAND controllers in the last ten years, more than any other company in the world. The Company also supplies customized high-performance hyperscale data center and industrial SSD solutions. Its customers includes most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs.

