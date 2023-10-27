Needham Maintains Silicom (SILC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 130.47% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Silicom is 35.70. The forecasts range from a low of 35.35 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 130.47% from its latest reported closing price of 15.49.

The projected annual revenue for Silicom is 177MM, an increase of 10.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.41.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Silicom. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 6.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SILC is 0.54%, a decrease of 20.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.78% to 3,721K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Systematic Financial Management holds 626K shares representing 9.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 597K shares, representing an increase of 4.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SILC by 17.15% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 604K shares representing 8.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 621K shares, representing a decrease of 2.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SILC by 548.27% over the last quarter.

First Wilshire Securities Management holds 603K shares representing 8.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 586K shares, representing an increase of 2.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SILC by 1.69% over the last quarter.

Apis Capital Advisors holds 267K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 259K shares, representing an increase of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SILC by 4.01% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 164K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 166K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SILC by 8.64% over the last quarter.

Silicom Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Silicom Ltd. is an industry-leading provider of high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions. Designed primarily to improve performance and efficiency in Cloud and Data Center environments, Silicom's solutions increase throughput, decrease latency and boost the performance of servers and networking appliances, the infrastructure backbone that enables advanced Cloud architectures and leading technologies like NFV, SD-WAN and Cyber Security. Its innovative solutions for high-density networking, high-speed fabric switching, offloading and acceleration, which utilize a range of cutting-edge silicon technologies as well as FPGA-based solutions, are ideal for scaling-up and scaling-out cloud infrastructures.

