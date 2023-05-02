Needham Maintains SI-BONE (SIBN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.45% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for SI-BONE is 24.74. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $33.60. The average price target represents an increase of 9.45% from its latest reported closing price of 22.60.

The projected annual revenue for SI-BONE is 129MM, an increase of 10.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 274 funds or institutions reporting positions in SI-BONE. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIBN is 0.13%, a decrease of 21.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.60% to 40,074K shares. The put/call ratio of SIBN is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Advisory holds 3,892K shares representing 11.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,732K shares, representing an increase of 4.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIBN by 22.44% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 3,368K shares representing 9.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 2,105K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,028K shares, representing an increase of 3.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIBN by 25.83% over the last quarter.

Champlain Investment Partners holds 1,743K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,800K shares, representing a decrease of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIBN by 99.93% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,546K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 904K shares, representing an increase of 41.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SIBN by 24.56% over the last quarter.

SI-BONE Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SI-BONE is a medical device company that pioneered minimally invasive surgery of the SI joint with the iFuse Implant System. Studies have shown that the SI joint can be a source of pain in 15% to 30% of chronic low back pain. The iFuse Implant™, commercially available since 2009, is the only SI joint fusion device supported by multiple prospective clinical studies, including two randomized controlled trials, showing improved pain, patient function and quality of life resulting from treatment. There are over 90 peer-reviewed publications demonstrating the safety, durable effectiveness, and biomechanical and economic benefits unique to the iFuse Implant (www.si-bone.com/results). This body of evidence has enabled multiple government and private insurance payors to establish coverage of the SI joint fusion procedure exclusively when performed with the iFuse Implant System.

