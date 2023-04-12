Needham Maintains Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.13% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shockwave Medical is $245.71. The forecasts range from a low of $166.65 to a high of $299.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.13% from its latest reported closing price of $251.05.

The projected annual revenue for Shockwave Medical is $652MM, an increase of 33.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.80.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

COPLX - Copley Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Bamco holds 61K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing an increase of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWAV by 20.27% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 756K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 965K shares, representing a decrease of 27.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWAV by 44.25% over the last quarter.

VQNPX - Vanguard Growth and Income Fund Investor Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 166.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWAV by 73.75% over the last quarter.

SEASONS SERIES TRUST - SA Multi-Managed Small Cap Portfolio Class 1 holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 7.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWAV by 35.14% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 941 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shockwave Medical. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 2.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWAV is 0.31%, a decrease of 29.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.26% to 38,575K shares. The put/call ratio of SWAV is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

ShockWave Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Shockwave Medical is focused on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. Shockwave Medical aims to establish a new standard of care for the interventional treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease through differentiated and proprietary local delivery of sonic pressure waves for the treatment of calcified plaque, which Shockwave Medical refers to as Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL). IVL is a minimally invasive, easy-to-use and safe way to significantly improve patient outcomes.

