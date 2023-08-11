Needham Maintains Shattuck Labs (STTK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 531.76% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Shattuck Labs is 14.02. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 531.76% from its latest reported closing price of 2.22.
The projected annual revenue for Shattuck Labs is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.54.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shattuck Labs. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STTK is 0.06%, an increase of 11.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.62% to 21,037K shares. The put/call ratio of STTK is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Redmile Group holds 5,620K shares representing 13.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Prosight Management holds 2,022K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,113K shares, representing a decrease of 4.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STTK by 6.29% over the last quarter.
Clark Estates holds 1,476K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,480K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STTK by 21.76% over the last quarter.
FDGRX - Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds 1,221K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,246K shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STTK by 51.80% over the last quarter.
FSPHX - Health Care Portfolio holds 1,163K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Shattuck Labs Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Shattuck Labs, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company . The Company focuses on developing a novel class of biologic medicines for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Shattuck Labs serves customers in the State of Texas.
