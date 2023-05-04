Needham Maintains Sequans Communications S.A - ADR (SQNS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Sequans Communications S.A - ADR (NYSE:SQNS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 224.65% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sequans Communications S.A - ADR is 7.01. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $8.92. The average price target represents an increase of 224.65% from its latest reported closing price of 2.16.

The projected annual revenue for Sequans Communications S.A - ADR is 80MM, an increase of 36.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sequans Communications S.A - ADR. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 8.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SQNS is 0.88%, a decrease of 10.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.26% to 28,402K shares. The put/call ratio of SQNS is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

272 Capital holds 5,203K shares representing 10.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,613K shares, representing an increase of 11.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQNS by 12.61% over the last quarter.

Lynrock Lake holds 4,743K shares representing 9.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,746K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQNS by 4.69% over the last quarter.

AWM Investment holds 3,850K shares representing 7.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Divisar Capital Management holds 3,682K shares representing 7.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,708K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SQNS by 23.30% over the last quarter.

Bpifrance holds 3,300K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sequans Communications S.A Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Sequans Communications S.A. is a leading developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Finland, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, South Korea, and China.

