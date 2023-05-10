Needham Maintains RxSight (RXST) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.27% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for RxSight is 21.42. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 11.27% from its latest reported closing price of 19.25.

The projected annual revenue for RxSight is 82MM, an increase of 66.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 156 funds or institutions reporting positions in RxSight. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 6.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RXST is 0.03%, an increase of 12.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.11% to 10,297K shares. The put/call ratio of RXST is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 3,053K shares representing 8.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 1,203K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Next Century Growth Investors holds 648K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 468K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 441K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 423K shares, representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 0.15% over the last quarter.

