Needham Maintains RxSight (RXST) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.17% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for RxSight is $20.91. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 20.17% from its latest reported closing price of $17.40.

The projected annual revenue for RxSight is $82MM, an increase of 66.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.25.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 3,053K shares representing 8.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 63K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 35.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 57.72% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 10K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 159.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 58.06% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 6K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 84.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RXST by 99.71% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 152 funds or institutions reporting positions in RxSight. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 4.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RXST is 0.03%, an increase of 6.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.88% to 10,021K shares. The put/call ratio of RXST is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

