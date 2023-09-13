Needham Maintains Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 250.90% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rocket Pharmaceuticals is 53.65. The forecasts range from a low of 39.39 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 250.90% from its latest reported closing price of 15.29.

The projected annual revenue for Rocket Pharmaceuticals is 22MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 392 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rocket Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RCKT is 0.21%, an increase of 8.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.03% to 83,940K shares. The put/call ratio of RCKT is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rtw Investments holds 17,688K shares representing 21.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,142K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,108K shares, representing an increase of 20.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCKT by 38.57% over the last quarter.

Maverick Capital holds 4,380K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,408K shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RCKT by 2.91% over the last quarter.

Westfield Capital Management Co holds 3,656K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,236K shares, representing an increase of 11.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCKT by 17.82% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,588K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,659K shares, representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RCKT by 22.30% over the last quarter.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is advancing an integrated and sustainable pipeline of genetic therapies that correct the root cause of complex and rare childhood disorders. The Company's platform-agnostic approach enables it to design the best therapy for each indication, creating potentially transformative options for patients afflicted with rare genetic diseases. Rocket's clinical programs using lentiviral vector (LVV)-based gene therapy are for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer, Leukocyte Adhesion Deficiency-I (LAD-I), a severe pediatric genetic disorder that causes recurrent and life-threatening infections which are frequently fatal, Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency (PKD) a rare, monogenic red blood cell disorder resulting in increased red cell destruction and mild to life-threatening anemia, and Infantile Malignant Osteopetrosis (IMO), a bone marrow-derived disorder. Rocket's first clinical program using adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy is for Danon disease, a devastating, pediatric heart failure condition.

