Needham Maintains Roblox (RBLX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.69% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Roblox is $42.90. The forecasts range from a low of $19.19 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 6.69% from its latest reported closing price of $40.21.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Roblox is $3,306MM, an increase of 48.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.77.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TOK - iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 11.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 23.52% over the last quarter.

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT holds 31K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 10.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 30.39% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 1,904K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,216K shares, representing a decrease of 16.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 34.18% over the last quarter.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 26K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing a decrease of 68.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 53.05% over the last quarter.

BBTSX - Bridge Builder Tax Managed Small holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 29.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RBLX by 75.96% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 947 funds or institutions reporting positions in Roblox. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RBLX is 0.43%, a decrease of 37.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.34% to 446,617K shares. The put/call ratio of RBLX is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

Roblox Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Roblox's mission is to build a human co-experience platform that enables shared experiences among billions of users. Every day, more than 36 million people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over five million creators. Roblox believes in building a safe, civil, and diverse community-one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world.

See all Roblox regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.