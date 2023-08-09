Needham Maintains Revolution Medicines (RVMD) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 9, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.38% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Revolution Medicines is 31.49. The forecasts range from a low of 23.23 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 4.38% from its latest reported closing price of 30.17.

The projected annual revenue for Revolution Medicines is 21MM, a decrease of 29.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 366 funds or institutions reporting positions in Revolution Medicines. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RVMD is 0.35%, a decrease of 36.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.04% to 110,901K shares. The put/call ratio of RVMD is 1.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,425K shares representing 9.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,874K shares, representing an increase of 14.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 5.58% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 5,352K shares representing 4.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,459K shares, representing an increase of 16.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 15.49% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,035K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,680K shares, representing an increase of 26.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 15.78% over the last quarter.

Bvf holds 4,956K shares representing 4.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,256K shares, representing an increase of 34.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 19.89% over the last quarter.

Nextech Invest holds 4,840K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,190K shares, representing an increase of 13.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RVMD by 10.21% over the last quarter.

Revolution Medicines Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies to inhibit high-value frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company possesses sophisticated structure-based drug discovery capabilities built upon deep chemical biology and cancer pharmacology know-how and innovative, proprietary technologies that enable the creation of small molecules tailored to unconventional binding sites.

