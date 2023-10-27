Needham Maintains Plexus (PLXS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.78% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Plexus is 108.94. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 15.78% from its latest reported closing price of 94.09.

The projected annual revenue for Plexus is 4,902MM, an increase of 16.43%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 547 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plexus. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 2.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLXS is 0.17%, a decrease of 2.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.42% to 30,617K shares. The put/call ratio of PLXS is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 2,066K shares representing 7.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,087K shares, representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 12.36% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,939K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,021K shares, representing a decrease of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 6.45% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 1,165K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,103K shares, representing an increase of 5.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 6.29% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 948K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 957K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 52.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 867K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 856K shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 5.99% over the last quarter.

Plexus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. The company is formed by a team of approximately 19,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing global Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing, and Aftermarket Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading global companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout the product's lifecycle.

