Needham Maintains Plexus (PLXS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 28, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.19% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Plexus is 107.10. The forecasts range from a low of 90.90 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.19% from its latest reported closing price of 97.20.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Plexus is 4,549MM, an increase of 5.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 556 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plexus. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 2.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLXS is 0.17%, a decrease of 9.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.75% to 30,610K shares. The put/call ratio of PLXS is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 2,087K shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,314K shares, representing a decrease of 10.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 14.35% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,021K shares representing 7.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,051K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 9.26% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 1,103K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,135K shares, representing a decrease of 2.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 8.09% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,047K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,068K shares, representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 12.33% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 957K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 956K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 8.16% over the last quarter.

Plexus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. The company is formed by a team of approximately 19,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing global Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing, and Aftermarket Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading global companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout the product's lifecycle.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.