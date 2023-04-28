Needham Maintains Plexus (PLXS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.21% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Plexus is 112.00. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $121.80. The average price target represents an increase of 27.21% from its latest reported closing price of 88.04.

The projected annual revenue for Plexus is 4,549MM, an increase of 6.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 573 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plexus. This is an increase of 38 owner(s) or 7.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLXS is 0.19%, a decrease of 1.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.35% to 30,850K shares. The put/call ratio of PLXS is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 2,314K shares representing 8.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,291K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 9.53% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,051K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,027K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 8.19% over the last quarter.

Fiduciary Management holds 1,135K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,160K shares, representing a decrease of 2.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 10.70% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,068K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,248K shares, representing a decrease of 16.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 8.19% over the last quarter.

BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding holds 956K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 951K shares, representing an increase of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLXS by 7.42% over the last quarter.

Plexus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world. The company is formed by a team of approximately 19,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing global Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing, and Aftermarket Services. Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments. Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading global companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout the product's lifecycle.

