Needham Maintains Petco Animal Supplies (WOOF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Petco Animal Supplies (NASDAQ:WOOF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.39% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Petco Animal Supplies is $11.34. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 21.39% from its latest reported closing price of $9.34.

The projected annual revenue for Petco Animal Supplies is $6,452MM, an increase of 6.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.75.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RTDAX - Multifactor U.S. Equity Fund holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Small-cap Value Portfolio holds 70K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares, representing an increase of 33.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOOF by 13.36% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 2,741K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,663K shares, representing an increase of 39.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOOF by 36.97% over the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Mid-cap Growth Portfolio holds 152K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 78.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOOF by 248.86% over the last quarter.

Balentine holds 48K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 418 funds or institutions reporting positions in Petco Animal Supplies. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WOOF is 0.13%, a decrease of 20.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.15% to 171,681K shares. The put/call ratio of WOOF is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

Petco Health and Wellness Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Petco is a category-defining health and wellness company focused on improving the lives of pets, pet parents and its own Petco partners. Since its founding in 1965, Petco has been trailblazing new standards in pet care, delivering comprehensive wellness solutions through its products and services, and creating communities that deepen the pet-pet parent bond. Petco operates more than 1,500 pet care centers across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico, including a growing network of more than 100 in-store veterinary hospitals, and offer a complete resource for pet health and wellness online and through the Petco app. In tandem with The Petco Foundation, an independent nonprofit organization, through in-store adoption events, Petco has helped find homes for more than 6.5 million animals.

