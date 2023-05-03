Needham Maintains OrthoPediatrics (KIDS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.44% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for OrthoPediatrics is 57.12. The forecasts range from a low of 51.51 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 22.44% from its latest reported closing price of 46.65.

The projected annual revenue for OrthoPediatrics is 155MM, an increase of 18.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.79.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 289 funds or institutions reporting positions in OrthoPediatrics. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KIDS is 0.17%, a decrease of 14.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.58% to 19,671K shares. The put/call ratio of KIDS is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brown Capital Management holds 3,176K shares representing 13.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,381K shares, representing a decrease of 6.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIDS by 4.57% over the last quarter.

BCSIX - The Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund Investor Shares holds 1,795K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 1,586K shares representing 6.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,568K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIDS by 16.81% over the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 1,045K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company.

Riverbridge Partners holds 1,042K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,060K shares, representing a decrease of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIDS by 102,241.15% over the last quarter.

OrthoPediatrics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 35 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics' global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 44 countries outside the United States.

