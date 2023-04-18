Needham Maintains Orthopediatrics (KIDS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.70% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Orthopediatrics is $56.44. The forecasts range from a low of $51.51 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents an increase of 13.70% from its latest reported closing price of $49.64.

The projected annual revenue for Orthopediatrics is $155MM, an increase of 26.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.79.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WELLS FARGO VARIABLE TRUST - Wells Fargo VT Small Cap Growth Fund Class 2 holds 61K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing a decrease of 29.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIDS by 33.87% over the last quarter.

Mutual Of America Capital Management holds 67K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIDS by 19.54% over the last quarter.

First Light Asset Management holds 303K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 309K shares, representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KIDS by 22.56% over the last quarter.

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Small Cap Index Portfolio Class 1 holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KIDS by 7.40% over the last quarter.

GMRAX - Nationwide Small Cap Index Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 289 funds or institutions reporting positions in Orthopediatrics. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KIDS is 0.17%, a decrease of 15.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.38% to 19,745K shares. The put/call ratio of KIDS is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

OrthoPediatrics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 35 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics' global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 44 countries outside the United States.

