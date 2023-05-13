Needham Maintains OppFi Inc - (OPFI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of OppFi Inc - (NYSE:OPFI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.40% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for OppFi Inc - is 3.57. The forecasts range from a low of 2.52 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 68.40% from its latest reported closing price of 2.12.

The projected annual revenue for OppFi Inc - is 449MM, an increase of 143.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 114 funds or institutions reporting positions in OppFi Inc -. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OPFI is 0.01%, a decrease of 12.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.69% to 3,906K shares. The put/call ratio of OPFI is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Elgethun Capital Management holds 676K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 697K shares, representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPFI by 87,168.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 405K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 342K shares, representing an increase of 15.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPFI by 2.56% over the last quarter.

Family Management holds 284K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 242K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 215K shares, representing an increase of 11.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OPFI by 8.87% over the last quarter.

Ionic Capital Management holds 204K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 87.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OPFI by 1,185.53% over the last quarter.

OppFi Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

OppFi Inc. is a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to offer accessible products and a top-rated experience to everyday consumers. Through its unwavering commitment to customer service, OppFi helps consumers who are turned away by traditional providers build a better financial path. To date, OppFi has facilitated the issuance of more than 1.5 million loans. The company is an Inc. 5000 company for five straight years, a Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, and the eighth fastest-growing Chicagoland company by Crain's Chicago Business. The company was also named on Forbes America 2021 list of America's Best Startup Employers and Built In's 2021 Best Places to Work in Chicago. OppFi maintains an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and maintains a 4.8/5 star rating with more than 14,000 online customer reviews, making it one of the top customer-rated financial platforms online.

