Needham Maintains Omada Health (OMDA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Needham maintained coverage of Omada Health (NasdaqGS:OMDA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.14% Upside

As of October 31, 2025, the average one-year price target for Omada Health is $28.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents an increase of 32.14% from its latest reported closing price of $21.87 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in Omada Health. This is an increase of 97 owner(s) or 1,385.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMDA is 0.95%, an increase of 63.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,741.88% to 31,207K shares. The put/call ratio of OMDA is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AH Capital Management, L.L.C. holds 4,615K shares representing 8.01% ownership of the company.

Cigna Investments holds 3,445K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company.

NVP Associates holds 2,531K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company.

Perceptive Advisors holds 2,426K shares representing 4.21% ownership of the company.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 1,090K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company.

