Needham Maintains Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, Needham maintained coverage of Nurix Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:NRIX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 189.01% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nurix Therapeutics is $30.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $43.05. The average price target represents an increase of 189.01% from its latest reported closing price of $10.61 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Nurix Therapeutics is 64MM, a decrease of 23.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 392 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nurix Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 6.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NRIX is 0.10%, an increase of 2.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.34% to 97,267K shares. The put/call ratio of NRIX is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deep Track Capital holds 6,065K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,500K shares , representing an increase of 9.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRIX by 4.71% over the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 3,949K shares representing 5.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,979K shares , representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRIX by 8.86% over the last quarter.

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 3,882K shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 3,733K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,052K shares , representing a decrease of 8.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NRIX by 0.54% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 3,704K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares , representing an increase of 94.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NRIX by 1,297.81% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.