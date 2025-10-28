Needham Maintains Neumora Therapeutics (NMRA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2025, Needham maintained coverage of Neumora Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:NMRA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 165.43% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Neumora Therapeutics is $7.14/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 165.43% from its latest reported closing price of $2.69 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Neumora Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.52.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 174 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neumora Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 69 owner(s) or 28.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMRA is 0.02%, an increase of 75.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.21% to 58,354K shares. The put/call ratio of NMRA is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Softbank Group holds 6,541K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MIC Capital Management UK LLP holds 4,461K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Siren, L.L.C. holds 4,358K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST holds 3,309K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ICONIQ Capital holds 2,559K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

