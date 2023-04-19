Needham Maintains Neogenomics (NEO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Needham maintained coverage of Neogenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.93% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Neogenomics is $20.59. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 33.93% from its latest reported closing price of $15.37.

The projected annual revenue for Neogenomics is $540MM, an increase of 6.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.53.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJS - iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF holds 2,061K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 791K shares, representing an increase of 61.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 145.78% over the last quarter.

Walleye Capital holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Edgestream Partners holds 53K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 207K shares, representing a decrease of 294.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 60.43% over the last quarter.

FLXSX - Fidelity Flex Small Cap Index Fund holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing an increase of 6.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 51.97% over the last quarter.

SG Americas Securities holds 30K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares, representing a decrease of 508.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEO by 99.98% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 533 funds or institutions reporting positions in Neogenomics. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 1.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEO is 0.12%, an increase of 13.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.13% to 136,410K shares. The put/call ratio of NEO is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

Neogenomics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services. The Company provides one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company's Pharma Services division serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CAP accredited and CLIA certified laboratories in Ft. Myers and Tampa, Florida; Aliso Viejo, Carlsbad and Fresno California; Houston, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Nashville, Tennessee; Rolle, Switzerland, and Singapore. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, pharmaceutical firms, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States, and pharmaceutical firms in Europe and Asia.

