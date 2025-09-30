Needham Maintains MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, Needham maintained coverage of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NasdaqCM:MLTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,189.22% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is $80.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $113.40. The average price target represents an increase of 1,189.22% from its latest reported closing price of $6.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 260 funds or institutions reporting positions in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLTX is 0.50%, an increase of 9.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.01% to 62,731K shares. The put/call ratio of MLTX is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 19,751K shares representing 31.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 8,494K shares representing 13.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 4,150K shares representing 6.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,770K shares , representing an increase of 33.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLTX by 103.06% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,613K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,974K shares , representing a decrease of 13.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLTX by 2.40% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,674K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,479K shares , representing an increase of 11.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLTX by 25.22% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

