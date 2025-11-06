Needham Maintains Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2025, Needham maintained coverage of Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.42% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Montrose Environmental Group is $34.39/share. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 32.42% from its latest reported closing price of $25.97 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Montrose Environmental Group is 625MM, a decrease of 24.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 362 funds or institutions reporting positions in Montrose Environmental Group. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MEG is 0.12%, an increase of 14.87%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.29% to 45,722K shares. The put/call ratio of MEG is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 2,764K shares representing 7.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,696K shares , representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEG by 45.29% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 2,318K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,903K shares , representing an increase of 17.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEG by 76.71% over the last quarter.

BDFFX - BARON DISCOVERY FUND holds 2,063K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,966K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,917K shares , representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MEG by 73.66% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 1,758K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,378K shares , representing a decrease of 35.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MEG by 86.90% over the last quarter.

